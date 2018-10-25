CMB Scholarship holders urged to support free SHS

By J. Y. Owusu, GNA

Gomoa-Pomadze (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Beneficiaries of the defunct Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB’s) scholarship scheme have urged to support the free education program by making financial and material contributions towards the achievement of the set goals voluntarily.

Such people can also provide useful ideas and suggestions needed for the acceleration of the program to the various implementing bodies periodically, Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi V, Chief of Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region, said.

Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi who is also the Guantoahene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, was commenting on the double track Senior High School (SHS) system during a courtesy call on him, by the new Odikro of Gomoa Jukwa, near Ekwamkrom, Nana Kojo Iddan VIIII.

Wealthy individuals whose school-going children have equally been covered by the new policy should consider supporting government with financial package to fund the new education system, the Guantoahene further suggested.

The Divisional Chief said it was unfortunate that, some of the opponents of the free education policy were people who benefited immensely from the CMB Scholarship Scheme established by the first republican administration with funds derived from the toil and sweat of poor cocoa farmers in the country.

He expressed regret that brilliant children of thousands of cocoa farmers who tirelessly made meaningful contributions to sustain that excellent scheme were denied financial support from that scholarship scheme.

Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi said with the full backing and an uninterrupted financial support from the CMB scholarship package, a large number of children whose parents were not even cocoa farmers were able to pursue educational programs right from basic to university level and were now better off in the society.

It is for this apparent reason that, “I am strongly appealing to all wealthy Ghanaians who have once benefited from the free education system initiated by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s administration with funds from the defunct Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board’s Scholarship Scheme to strive as much they could to reciprocate this laudable gesture in a grand style by contributing financially and materially towards the full realization of the free education policy.

To the Guantoahene, this was the best way, time and period for such individual CMB Scholarship Scheme beneficiaries to make their spirit of nationalism, patriotism, and love for mother Ghana felt by the upcoming generation.

According to the Guantoahene, the free education program was designed principally to change the situation whereby only the children of the rich pursued education to the highest level.

Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi said the free education system was aimed principally at providing better and unconditional academic training to all categories of children in the country regardless of financial status, and charged the citizenry to give full support to the policy to ensure maximum success.

He advised parents and guardians in the Gomao Ajumako Traditional Area to ignore people who might approach them with negative ideas about the free education system and, rather, endeavour to encourage their children to attend school in their numbers to acquire knowledge and skills that would make them useful citizens in future.

The Guantoahene also used the occasion to counsel the new Chief, Nana Kojo Iddan, whom he described as a hardworking teacher and a friend, on issues that could impede the smooth and orderly administration of his people.

He reminded Nana Iddan, that, the traditional status conferred on him commanded great respect and honour not only from his subjects, but the public as well, and expressed the hope that he would strive hard to live up to expectation at all times to sustain the trust and confidence reposed in him by the people.

Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi stressed the need for the new chief to always exercise great restraint and caution in dealing with his people, particularly his stool elders and other opinion leaders in the area in order to enjoy their continued co-operation and support to facilitate the implementation of self-help projects designed to give Gomoa-Jukwa Township a face-lift.

Replying, Nana Iddan thanked the Guantoahene for the advice.

The visit was to enable the stool elders of Gomoa –Jukwa to officially introduce Nana Iddan to the Pomadzehene and his elders with the aim of strengthening the bonds of friendship existing between the inhabitants of the two sister towns of Gomoa.

Known in private life as Mr. David Aggrey, Nana Kojo Iddan is a teacher at the Gomoa Asebu/Pomad District Assembly Junior High School (GJHS) in the Central Region.

GNA