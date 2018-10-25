CMB Scholarship holders urged to support free SHS

By J. Y. Owusu, GNA
Gomoa-Pomadze (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA -
Beneficiaries of the defunct Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB’s) scholarship
scheme have urged to support the free education program by making financial and
material contributions towards the achievement of the set goals voluntarily.
Such people can also provide useful ideas and
suggestions needed for the acceleration of the program to the various
implementing bodies periodically, Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi V, Chief of Gomoa
Pomadze in the Central Region, said.
Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi who is also the
Guantoahene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, was commenting on the double
track Senior High School (SHS) system during a courtesy call on him, by the new
Odikro of Gomoa Jukwa, near Ekwamkrom, Nana Kojo Iddan VIIII.
Wealthy individuals whose school-going
children have equally been covered by the new policy should consider supporting
government with financial package to fund the new education system, the
Guantoahene further suggested.
The Divisional Chief said it was unfortunate
that, some of the opponents of the free education policy were people who
benefited immensely from the CMB Scholarship Scheme established by the first
republican administration with funds derived from the toil and sweat of poor
cocoa farmers in the country.
He expressed regret that brilliant children of
thousands of cocoa farmers who tirelessly made meaningful contributions to
sustain that excellent scheme were denied financial support from that
scholarship scheme.
Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi said with the full
backing and an uninterrupted financial support from the CMB scholarship
package, a large number of children whose parents were not even cocoa farmers
were able to pursue educational programs right from basic to university level
and were now better off in the society.
It is for this apparent reason that, “I am
strongly appealing to all wealthy Ghanaians who have once benefited from the
free education system initiated by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s administration
with funds from the defunct Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board’s Scholarship Scheme to
strive as much they could to reciprocate this laudable gesture in a grand style
by contributing financially and materially towards the full realization of the
free education policy.
To the Guantoahene, this was the best way,
time and period for such individual CMB Scholarship Scheme beneficiaries to
make their spirit of nationalism, patriotism, and love for mother Ghana felt by
the upcoming generation.
According to the Guantoahene, the free
education program was designed principally to change the situation whereby only
the children of the rich pursued education to the highest level.
Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi said the free
education system was aimed principally at providing better and unconditional
academic training to all categories of children in the country regardless of
financial status, and charged the citizenry to give full support to the policy
to ensure maximum success.
He advised parents and guardians in the Gomao
Ajumako Traditional Area to ignore people who might approach them with negative
ideas about the free education system and, rather, endeavour to encourage their
children to attend school in their numbers to acquire knowledge and skills that
would make them useful citizens in future.
The Guantoahene also used the occasion to
counsel the new Chief, Nana Kojo Iddan, whom he described as a hardworking
teacher and a friend, on issues that could impede the smooth and orderly administration
of his people.
He reminded Nana Iddan, that, the traditional
status conferred on him commanded great respect and honour not only from his
subjects, but the public as well, and expressed the hope that he would strive
hard to live up to expectation at all times to sustain the trust and confidence
reposed in him by the people.
Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi stressed the need for
the new chief to always exercise great restraint and caution in dealing with
his people, particularly his stool elders and other opinion leaders in the area
in order to enjoy their continued co-operation and support to facilitate the
implementation of self-help projects designed to give Gomoa-Jukwa Township a
face-lift.
Replying, Nana Iddan thanked the Guantoahene
for the advice.
The visit was to enable the stool elders of
Gomoa –Jukwa to officially introduce Nana Iddan to the Pomadzehene and his
elders with the aim of strengthening the bonds of friendship existing between
the inhabitants of the two sister towns of Gomoa.
Known in private life as Mr. David Aggrey,
Nana Kojo Iddan is a teacher at the Gomoa Asebu/Pomad District Assembly Junior
High School (GJHS) in the Central Region.
GNA
