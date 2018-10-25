Home | News | Trader fined GH¢480 for pouring hot water on neighbour

Trader fined GH¢480 for pouring hot water on neighbour

Dan Soko

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA - The Winneba District Magistrate Court has sentenced a 22 year old woman to a fine of GH¢480.00 for pouring hot water on her neighbour.

Mabel Eshun, also known as Esi, a trader, pleaded guilty and the court presided over by Mr Isaac Ohenebaa-Kuffour sentenced her according to he own plea or in default to serve six months in prison.

The court also ordered her to pay a compensation of GH¢400.00 to the victim.

Prosecution Police Detective Inspector Mr Peter Agbelie narrating the facts of the case said the complainant of the case is one Madam Adjoa Kwansimah, who resides in the same house with the accused person at Abasareba, a suburb in Winneba.

He said the complainant is a distant relative to the accused and for some time now the complaint and the accused, Esi, have not been in good terms.

On 12th September whiles in the house, the accused without any provocation insinuated that the complaint is a deity woman and spat in her direction.

Inspector Agbelie said in the evening of the same day, the complainant was narrating what had transpired between herself and Esi to her younger sister namely Mame Ekua and immediately when the accused heard the conversation, she became peeved, rushed and took hot water which was still on fire and poured it on the complainant and went into hiding after the act.

He said the complainant sustained multiples burns on the face, chest, breast, stomach and the left arm.

Madam Adjoa Kwansimah rushed to the police station and lodged complain with DOVVSU, and a medical form was issued to her to seek medical attention.

On 15th October 2018 Mabel Eshun, the accused, was arrested at her hideout and she admitted the offence in a caution statement.

GNA

