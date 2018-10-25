Trader fined GH¢480 for pouring hot water on neighbour

By J. K.
Nabary, GNA
Winneba (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA - The Winneba
District Magistrate Court has sentenced a 22 year old woman to a fine of GH¢480.00
for pouring hot water on her neighbour.
Mabel Eshun, also known as Esi, a trader,
pleaded guilty and the court presided over by Mr Isaac Ohenebaa-Kuffour
sentenced her according to he own plea or in default to serve six months in
prison.
The court also ordered her to pay a
compensation of GH¢400.00 to the victim.
Prosecution Police Detective Inspector Mr
Peter Agbelie narrating the facts of the case said the complainant of the case
is one Madam Adjoa Kwansimah, who resides in the same house with the accused
person at Abasareba, a suburb in Winneba.
He said the complainant is a distant relative
to the accused and for some time now the complaint and the accused, Esi, have
not been in good terms.
On 12th September whiles in the house, the
accused without any provocation insinuated that the complaint is a deity woman
and spat in her direction.
Inspector Agbelie said in the evening of the same
day, the complainant was narrating what had transpired between herself and Esi
to her younger sister namely Mame Ekua and immediately when the accused heard
the conversation, she became peeved, rushed and took hot water which was still
on fire and poured it on the complainant and went into hiding after the act.
He said the complainant sustained multiples
burns on the face, chest, breast, stomach and the left arm.
Madam Adjoa Kwansimah rushed to the police
station and lodged complain with DOVVSU, and a medical form was issued to her
to seek medical attention.
On 15th October 2018 Mabel Eshun, the accused,
was arrested at her hideout and she admitted the offence in a caution
statement.
GNA
