Biriwa celebrates Okyir festival

Biriwa (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Ace Kojo Annan Ankomah, a renowned legal practitioner, has commended government for their various initiatives and implementing the free Senior High School policy.



Mr Ankomah, a native of the area, said this when he addressed a durbar of the chiefs and people of Biriwa in Central Region to climax their 2018 Okyir festival.

The event, held under the theme: “Educating our youth: A beacon of hope to development and Good living standards”, was to generate funds to construct a modern I.C.T and a library Centre.

While expressing our appreciation for giving us the free secondary education that the constitution states, we are also hoping that the quality of education improves over the years, he said.

Mr Ankomah said education often simply defined as “the process of receiving or giving systematic instruction, especially at a school” but in Fante, education means “adzesua” which is composed of two word: “adze” (something) and “sua” (learning).

He said every Ghanaian child deserves the opportunity to free education adding that he disagreed with those who claim we need to wait to improve the standards of education before it is made free.

“The Goal 4 of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals focuses on education and under it education must ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong leaning”, he said.

Whether we accept it or not, we are still implementing in substance the Guggisberg-inspired education system and structure (based on his 16 Principles of Education which become the basis of the 1925 Education Ordinance).

Mr Ankomah said the fact that, we are struggling to break out of the shackles of the Guggisberg-inspired education system is a matter of shame to us adding that numeracy and literacy alone are not enough, we must demand in our schools, modern, quality education, designed to help all children reach their full potential.

“The right to education as guaranteed by the constitution cannot be only the right to access education, but the right to receive education of good quality and for education to be whole, it must be Available, Accessible, Acceptable and Adaptable; and to achieve these we have to accept that we have not attained the goal of quality education”, he said.

Mr Ankomah urged parents in the area to take a deep interest in what their children are doing in school, this may give you the opportunity to probably explain what was taught in the classroom with some home truths.

