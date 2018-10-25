Biriwa celebrates Okyir festival

Biriwa (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Ace Kojo Annan
Ankomah, a renowned legal practitioner, has commended government for their
various initiatives and implementing the free Senior High School policy.
Mr Ankomah, a native of the area, said this
when he addressed a durbar of the chiefs and people of Biriwa in Central Region
to climax their 2018 Okyir festival.
The event, held under the theme: “Educating
our youth: A beacon of hope to development and Good living standards”, was to
generate funds to construct a modern I.C.T and a library Centre.
While expressing our appreciation for giving
us the free secondary education that the constitution states, we are also
hoping that the quality of education improves over the years, he said.
Mr Ankomah said education often simply defined
as “the process of receiving or giving systematic instruction, especially at a
school” but in Fante, education means “adzesua” which is composed of two word:
“adze” (something) and “sua” (learning).
He said every Ghanaian child deserves the
opportunity to free education adding that he disagreed with those who claim we
need to wait to improve the standards of education before it is made free.
“The Goal 4 of the United Nation’s Sustainable
Development Goals focuses on education and under it education must ensure
inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong leaning”, he
said.
Whether we accept it or not, we are still
implementing in substance the Guggisberg-inspired education system and
structure (based on his 16 Principles of Education which become the basis of
the 1925 Education Ordinance).
Mr Ankomah said the fact that, we are
struggling to break out of the shackles of the Guggisberg-inspired education
system is a matter of shame to us adding that numeracy and literacy alone are
not enough, we must demand in our schools, modern, quality education, designed
to help all children reach their full potential.
“The right to education as guaranteed by the
constitution cannot be only the right to access education, but the right to
receive education of good quality and for education to be whole, it must be
Available, Accessible, Acceptable and Adaptable; and to achieve these we have
to accept that we have not attained the goal of quality education”, he
said.
Mr Ankomah urged parents in the area to take a
deep interest in what their children are doing in school, this may give you the
opportunity to probably explain what was taught in the classroom with some home
truths.
