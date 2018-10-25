NCCE Director calls for youth participation in the fight against corruption

By J. K. Nabary, GNA
Winneba (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Johnson
Opoku, the National for Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Programme
Director, has called on the youth to join the process of fighting corruption in
the country.
He said their positive role in contributing to
the development process of the country is important as they are the future
man-power of the nation.
Mr Opoku said corruption undermines democracy
and the rule of law, leads to violation of human rights and erodes the quality
of life adding that it affects the society in a multitude of ways affecting
lives, freedom and money.
He said shunning indiscipline and corruption
in all facets of life is a clear indication of the quality of life in the
society and among the youth.
Mr Opoku said this when addressing a ‘Youth
Unite against corruption Forum’ organized by the Ghana Integrity Initiative
(GII) in collaboration with the NCCE.
The event was held under the theme: “Building:
Integrity and Promoting Anti-Corruption Behavior among the Youth”.
Mr Opoku said once the youth are trained to
build a strong nation, our dream of a disciplined society is never far away and
we must build a sense of patriotism in all our efforts.
He said “today, our society is faced with
challenging times and a number of factors have contributed to this whiles civic
education seems to have little space in the educational curricula.
Mr Opoku said civic education clubs/integrity
clubs in schools and campuses should be well patronized and strengthened to
achieve the purpose for which there were formed.
It is in line with this that GII and NCCE have
collaborated to embark on this project themed “Building Integrity and Promoting
Anti-Corruption Behavior among the Youth”, he said.
It is our conviction that the project will
receive the necessary support from both the authorities and the student’s body
of the various tertiary institutions, as well as the youth of the country, Mr
Opoku added.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article