Motorway is not for car racing

By Laudia Sawer, GNA
Tema, Oct. 25, GNA - The Motor Transport and
Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has reminded drivers that
the Accra- Tema Motorway is not a place for car racing.
Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu-Bempah, Tema
Regional MMTD Commander said instead of being cautious on the motorway by
driving defensively, drivers rather see the road as a place to race each other
leading to numerous preventable accidents.
Chief Superintendent Owusu-Bempah speaking to
the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a transport taskforce inauguration in
Tema, he urged drivers to value human lives and reflect over consequences of
driving carelessly on the road.
“The motorway is not a place for car racing,
such behaviour is causing a lot of accidents especially when it rains, ”he
indicated.
He noted that drivers must consider the
motorway as an ordinary road which could be crossed by pedestrians at any time
due to the springing up of settlements and human activities along the road.
He added that residents of such settlements
have created a number of unauthorized detours through which they join the
motorway any time they wanted saying when such openings were blocked, they
resurface.
The MTTD Commander further observed that
activities of tricycles loaded with rubbish popularly known as ‘borla taxis’
plying the motorway posed a lot of danger to other drivers as they drove
haphazardly in and out of lanes with some dumping refuse on the road.
He indicated that his outfit had arrested a
number of them but always had a challenge of impounding the tricycles due to
stench emanating from the garbage they carry.
Chief Superintendent Owusu-Bempah also
bemoaned the darkness on the motorway at night as that also caused accidents as
well as aided criminal activities adding that armed robbers hid in the dark and
attacked passengers with some raping women whose vehicles had broken down on
the stretch.
He appealed to host district assemblies to
provide street lights on the motorway, suggesting the use of solar energy to
even keep the lights on during power outages and also prevent the theft of the
cables and bulbs.
