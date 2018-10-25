NYA CEO backs KNUST Governing Council dissolution

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, CEO of the NYA

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has lauded the government for dissolving the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) following riots by the students on Monday that led to the destruction of 40 cars, 10 motorbikes as well as school property.

“The action taken by the government since the disturbances began on the KNUST campus clearly depicts a government that takes the education of young people of this country seriously,” a statement by the CEO of the NYA, Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, said on Thursday, 25 October 2018 in response to a statement issued earlier by Mr Ekow Vincent Assafuah, PRO, Ministry of Education, that in the stead of the dissolved council, a 7-member Interim Council has been put in place to run the school.

The Interim Council, chaired by Nana Effah Apenteng, Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Area, has a three-month tenure.

This follows briefs and recommendations made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, after he led a high-powered delegation, including the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; and the Minister-Designate of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to Kumasi.

The NYA has welcomed the formation of the Interim Management Committee with the hope that the members will find a solution to the impasse.

“As the mandated government agency for youth development in Ghana, it is our considered opinion that the Interim Management Committee will institute measures that will anticipate, prevent and respond more nimbly to the root causes that led to the unfortunate closure of the university,” the statement added.

The NYA further entreated the students to desist from using violence to channel their grievances but rather use dialogue to forestall any future occurrences.

“The National Youth Authority further admonishes students of KNUST and all students in Ghana to, at all material times, use dialogue as the best approach to resolving misunderstandings and conflicts with authorities rather than resorting to violence and causing destruction to properties,” the release stated.