Police foil KTI demo

Students of KTI said they raised some concerns but authorities ignored them

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has asked students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) to submit their grievances to him for action after the police stopped them from embarking on a planned demonstration on Thursday, 25 October 2018.

The students had raised concerns about their poor performance in examinations and also expressed reservations about the change of their examination centre from the classrooms to the dining hall by the Principal, Mrs. Elizabeth Annor-Mensah.

The students said they raised the concerns when they met the Principal but to no avail.

To them, the continuous stay of the Principal will not help the school, and therefore, decided to stage a demonstration against her to demand her removal.

But at a meeting with the students, the Regional Minister asked the Students Representative Council (SRC) to submit their grievances for action.

He urged them to cease fire and calm down since he is poised to resolve the matter to prevent another chaos in the Ashanti Region following the riots by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Monday that led to the destruction of 40 cars, 10 motorbikes as well as school property.

The Minister met with the management of the school and asked them to submit their report to his office.

He also met with the staff of the school and set up a five-member ad hoc committee which has been tasked to submit a report to him for action.

Security has been tightened in the school subsequently.