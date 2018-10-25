Home | News | GJA announces list of winners for 23rd awards night

GJA announces list of winners for 23rd awards night

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Affail Monney Launches AwardsRoland Affail Monney, GJA President

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has announced the list of award recipients for its 23rd award ceremony.

A total of 36 reporters were shortlisted from over 500 entries, for their outstanding reportage in 2017.

Meanwhile, Honorary Membership awards has been set aside for media owners and Distinguished Citizenship.

The event is expected to be held at at the Gold Coast Kempinski Hotel on October 27, 2018.

The nominees, according to a 7-member committee, were selected based on accuracy, balance, potential impact of the story, background, accuracy, ethical standards, initiative, and language presentation.

Below is the list of nominees

Peter Quao Adator - TV3

Seth Kwame Boateng - JOY NEWS

Rebecca Quaicoo Duho - DAILY GRAPHIC

Peggy Ama Donkor - GTV

Linda Tenyah Ayettey - DAILY GUIDE

Ama Amankwaah Baafi - GRAPHIC BUSINESS

Joseph Opoku Gakpo - JOY NEWS

Moses Dotse Aklorbortu - DAILY GRAPHIC

Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah - DAILY GRAPHIC

Alice Aryeetey - GH ONE

Ridwan Karim Dini- Osman - GH ONE

Timothy Ngnenbe - DAILY GRAHIC

Portia Gabor - TV3

Seth J. Bokpe - DAILY GRAPHIC

Suleiman Mustapha - GRAPHIC BUSINESS

Charles Andoh - THE MIRROR

Stanley Nii Blewu - TV3

Severious Kale Dery - DAILY GRAPHIC

Joojo Cobinnah - JOY NEWS

David Kodjo- Asinesi - GHANAIAN TIMES

Nana Yaa Konadu - PEACE FM

Doreen Hammond - DAILY GRAPHIC

Samuel Adadi Akapule - GHANAIAN TIMES

Rebecca Ekpe - GBC RADIO

Ernest Manu - JOY NEWS

David Andoh - MY JOY ONLINE

Caesar Abagail - GNA

Dan Kwaku Yeboah - PEACE FM

Gabriel Ahiabor - DAILY GRAPHIC

Kwame Anum - TV AFRICA

Joyce Danso - GNA

Grace Nana Esi Boateng - OMAN FM

Justice Adoboe - XINHUA NEWS AGENCY

Saddick Adams - ATINKA TV

Bernard Avle - CITI FM

Jamila Akweley Okertchiri - DAILY GUIDE

Media Firms

METRO

UTV
CITI FM
HELLO FM
OBONU
GNA
MOON LIGHT FM, SUNYANI
GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS
PEACE FM
KEKELI RADIO, HO
ZAA FM, TAMALE
RADIO WA, WA
WEST END RADIO, TAKORADI

Honorary Award Membership Awards - Media Owners

Dr. Kwame Despite - Despite Group

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarfo -

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom - GNTV GH

Samuel Amo Tobbin - Atinka Village

Distinguished Citizenship

Dr. COP George Akuffo Dampare -

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!