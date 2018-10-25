GJA announces list of winners for 23rd awards night

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Roland Affail Monney, GJA President
The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has announced the list of award recipients for its 23rd award ceremony.
A total of 36 reporters were shortlisted from over 500 entries, for their outstanding reportage in 2017.
Meanwhile, Honorary Membership awards has been set aside for media owners and Distinguished Citizenship.
The event is expected to be held at at the Gold Coast Kempinski Hotel on October 27, 2018.
The nominees, according to a 7-member committee, were selected based on accuracy, balance, potential impact of the story, background, accuracy, ethical standards, initiative, and language presentation.
Below is the list of nominees
Peter Quao Adator - TV3
Seth Kwame Boateng - JOY NEWS
Rebecca Quaicoo Duho - DAILY GRAPHIC
Peggy Ama Donkor - GTV
Linda Tenyah Ayettey - DAILY GUIDE
Ama Amankwaah Baafi - GRAPHIC BUSINESS
Joseph Opoku Gakpo - JOY NEWS
Moses Dotse Aklorbortu - DAILY GRAPHIC
Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah - DAILY GRAPHIC
Alice Aryeetey - GH ONE
Ridwan Karim Dini- Osman - GH ONE
Timothy Ngnenbe - DAILY GRAHIC
Portia Gabor - TV3
Seth J. Bokpe - DAILY GRAPHIC
Suleiman Mustapha - GRAPHIC BUSINESS
Charles Andoh - THE MIRROR
Stanley Nii Blewu - TV3
Severious Kale Dery - DAILY GRAPHIC
Joojo Cobinnah - JOY NEWS
David Kodjo- Asinesi - GHANAIAN TIMES
Nana Yaa Konadu - PEACE FM
Doreen Hammond - DAILY GRAPHIC
Samuel Adadi Akapule - GHANAIAN TIMES
Rebecca Ekpe - GBC RADIO
Ernest Manu - JOY NEWS
David Andoh - MY JOY ONLINE
Caesar Abagail - GNA
Dan Kwaku Yeboah - PEACE FM
Gabriel Ahiabor - DAILY GRAPHIC
Kwame Anum - TV AFRICA
Joyce Danso - GNA
Grace Nana Esi Boateng - OMAN FM
Justice Adoboe - XINHUA NEWS AGENCY
Saddick Adams - ATINKA TV
Bernard Avle - CITI FM
Jamila Akweley Okertchiri - DAILY GUIDE
Media Firms
METRO
UTV
CITI FM
HELLO FM
OBONU
GNA
MOON LIGHT FM, SUNYANI
GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS
PEACE FM
KEKELI RADIO, HO
ZAA FM, TAMALE
RADIO WA, WA
WEST END RADIO, TAKORADI
Honorary Award Membership Awards - Media Owners
Dr. Kwame Despite - Despite Group
Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarfo -
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom - GNTV GH
Samuel Amo Tobbin - Atinka Village
Distinguished Citizenship
Dr. COP George Akuffo Dampare -
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article