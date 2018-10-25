GJA announces list of winners for 23rd awards night

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Roland Affail Monney, GJA President

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has announced the list of award recipients for its 23rd award ceremony.

A total of 36 reporters were shortlisted from over 500 entries, for their outstanding reportage in 2017.

Meanwhile, Honorary Membership awards has been set aside for media owners and Distinguished Citizenship.

The event is expected to be held at at the Gold Coast Kempinski Hotel on October 27, 2018.

The nominees, according to a 7-member committee, were selected based on accuracy, balance, potential impact of the story, background, accuracy, ethical standards, initiative, and language presentation.

Below is the list of nominees

Peter Quao Adator - TV3

Seth Kwame Boateng - JOY NEWS

Rebecca Quaicoo Duho - DAILY GRAPHIC

Peggy Ama Donkor - GTV

Linda Tenyah Ayettey - DAILY GUIDE

Ama Amankwaah Baafi - GRAPHIC BUSINESS

Joseph Opoku Gakpo - JOY NEWS

Moses Dotse Aklorbortu - DAILY GRAPHIC

Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah - DAILY GRAPHIC

Alice Aryeetey - GH ONE

Ridwan Karim Dini- Osman - GH ONE

Timothy Ngnenbe - DAILY GRAHIC

Portia Gabor - TV3

Seth J. Bokpe - DAILY GRAPHIC

Suleiman Mustapha - GRAPHIC BUSINESS

Charles Andoh - THE MIRROR

Stanley Nii Blewu - TV3

Severious Kale Dery - DAILY GRAPHIC

Joojo Cobinnah - JOY NEWS

David Kodjo- Asinesi - GHANAIAN TIMES

Nana Yaa Konadu - PEACE FM

Doreen Hammond - DAILY GRAPHIC

Samuel Adadi Akapule - GHANAIAN TIMES

Rebecca Ekpe - GBC RADIO

Ernest Manu - JOY NEWS

David Andoh - MY JOY ONLINE

Caesar Abagail - GNA

Dan Kwaku Yeboah - PEACE FM

Gabriel Ahiabor - DAILY GRAPHIC

Kwame Anum - TV AFRICA

Joyce Danso - GNA

Grace Nana Esi Boateng - OMAN FM

Justice Adoboe - XINHUA NEWS AGENCY

Saddick Adams - ATINKA TV

Bernard Avle - CITI FM

Jamila Akweley Okertchiri - DAILY GUIDE

Media Firms

METRO

UTV

CITI FM

HELLO FM

OBONU

GNA

MOON LIGHT FM, SUNYANI

GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS

PEACE FM

KEKELI RADIO, HO

ZAA FM, TAMALE

RADIO WA, WA

WEST END RADIO, TAKORADI

Honorary Award Membership Awards - Media Owners

Dr. Kwame Despite - Despite Group

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarfo -

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom - GNTV GH

Samuel Amo Tobbin - Atinka Village

Distinguished Citizenship

Dr. COP George Akuffo Dampare -