NSS releases PIN codes for trained teachers

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Mustapha Ussif, Executive Director, National Service Scheme

The National Service Scheme has released over 14,000 Personal Identification Number (PIN) codes for newly-enrolled trained teachers.

The PINs must be used before they can begin their mandatory national service for the 2018/2019 service year.

The trained teachers are advised to visit the National Service Scheme’s website to retrieve the PIN codes with their respective index numbers.

A GH?40 payment must be made at any Agricultural Development Bank Ltd. to activate the enrollment process.

“Management urges all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrollment process on or before Thursday, 16th November, 2018,” an NSS press statement reads.

Under NSS Act 426 (1980), every Ghanaian national under the age of 40 with a degree from an accredited university is required to complete at least one year of national service.

Failure to serve impedes upon gaining employment “whether self- employed or otherwise, without the prior permission, in writing, of the Board.”

Read the full statement below:

RELEASE OF PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (PIN) CODES FOR NEWLY TRAINED TEACHERS FOR NATIONAL SERVICE ENROLMENT 2018/2019 SERVICE YEAR

The Board and Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to inform the general public that per the NSS Act 426 (1980), it shall be the duty of every Ghanaian National at the age 40 and below who has completed an accredited tertiary institution to undertake one-year mandatory national service.

The section 7 of the NSS Act 426 (1980) states as follows:

1. A person who has not commenced and completed his period of national service shall not

a. Obtain employment outside the Scheme; or

b. Be employed by any other person outside the Scheme; or

c. Be engaged in any employment outside the Scheme, whether self- employed or otherwise, without the prior permission, in writing, of the Board.

To ensure that this section of Act 426 (1980) is complied with, the management of National Service Scheme has released a total number of 14,956 Personal Identification Number (PIN) Codes for the enrollment of newly Trained Teachers from all the accredited Colleges of Education in the country to begin with their mandatory national service for 2018/2019 service year.

All newly Trained Teacher are therefore, requested to visit the scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN Codes with their respective index numbers, and to proceed to any branch of Agricultural Development Bank Ltd (ADB) throughout the country to make payment of amount

GH?40.00 or GH? 41.00 using MTN Mobile Money to activate the enrolment process. Management urges all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrollment process on or before Thursday, 16th November, 2018.

SIGNED

HON. MUSTAPHA USSIF

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NATIONAL SERVICE SCHEME