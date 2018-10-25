Home | News | NSS releases PIN codes for trained teachers

NSS releases PIN codes for trained teachers

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Mustapha Ussif NSS BossMustapha Ussif, Executive Director, National Service Scheme

The National Service Scheme has released over 14,000 Personal Identification Number (PIN) codes for newly-enrolled trained teachers.

The PINs must be used before they can begin their mandatory national service for the 2018/2019 service year.

The trained teachers are advised to visit the National Service Scheme’s website to retrieve the PIN codes with their respective index numbers.

A GH?40 payment must be made at any Agricultural Development Bank Ltd. to activate the enrollment process.

“Management urges all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrollment process on or before Thursday, 16th November, 2018,” an NSS press statement reads.

Under NSS Act 426 (1980), every Ghanaian national under the age of 40 with a degree from an accredited university is required to complete at least one year of national service.

Failure to serve impedes upon gaining employment “whether self- employed or otherwise, without the prior permission, in writing, of the Board.”

Read the full statement below:

RELEASE OF PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (PIN) CODES FOR NEWLY TRAINED TEACHERS FOR NATIONAL SERVICE ENROLMENT 2018/2019 SERVICE YEAR

The Board and Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to inform the general public that per the NSS Act 426 (1980), it shall be the duty of every Ghanaian National at the age 40 and below who has completed an accredited tertiary institution to undertake one-year mandatory national service.

The section 7 of the NSS Act 426 (1980) states as follows:

1. A person who has not commenced and completed his period of national service shall not

a. Obtain employment outside the Scheme; or

b. Be employed by any other person outside the Scheme; or

c. Be engaged in any employment outside the Scheme, whether self- employed or otherwise, without the prior permission, in writing, of the Board.

To ensure that this section of Act 426 (1980) is complied with, the management of National Service Scheme has released a total number of 14,956 Personal Identification Number (PIN) Codes for the enrollment of newly Trained Teachers from all the accredited Colleges of Education in the country to begin with their mandatory national service for 2018/2019 service year.

All newly Trained Teacher are therefore, requested to visit the scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN Codes with their respective index numbers, and to proceed to any branch of Agricultural Development Bank Ltd (ADB) throughout the country to make payment of amount

GH?40.00 or GH? 41.00 using MTN Mobile Money to activate the enrolment process. Management urges all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrollment process on or before Thursday, 16th November, 2018.

SIGNED

HON. MUSTAPHA USSIF

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NATIONAL SERVICE SCHEME

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!