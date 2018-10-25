Home | News | NADMO to collaborate with VODACOM to launch disaster app

NADMO to collaborate with VODACOM to launch disaster app

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aggrey NADMOplay videoDeputy Director at Climate Change Department of NADMO, Frank Aggrey

Deputy Director of the Climate Change Unit at the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Frank Aggrey has disclosed the organization’s plans to set up an application to alert citizens on pending disasters.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb at a breakfast meeting on climate change, Frank Aggrey explained that the disaster application, when fully operational, would direct residents to ‘safe havens’ in times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

He added that the app would also aid residents to contact disaster-response agencies for help during such instances.

“We are partnering with VODACOM to come up with an app that can help citizens find out where they can go to when there is flood or which institution they can call to inform them on what they are going through,” Frank Aggrey said.

According to the Deputy Director of the Climate Change Department at NADMO, the disaster app is still in its pilot stage, with a test run being conducted within the Adabraka community.

“The app is still in its pilot stage. We have not finished with the app yet. If we are done with it, we will roll it out nationwide but for now we are doing something small at the Adabraka area where VODACOM is partnering with an MP and NADMO to help the citizens to be able to predict as and when to move from their homes when there is a serious flooding,”

He projected that the NADMO disaster application would be launched by the end of 2019.

The 2018 Climate Change Breakfast Meeting took place at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Climate change experts and representatives from NADMO spoke on the theme ‘Climate Change Adaptation in Ghana: Leveraging Public Participation to Build A Climate Resilient Future.’

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!