Home | News | Live Updates: UEFA Europa League

Live Updates: UEFA Europa League

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal WinoneArsenal have won their last 11 games

It’s Thursday night football and we are delighted to be bringing you live updates of all the Europa league matches of today with a special focus on the match between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal and the late kickoff between Chelsea and Bate Borisov

The Gunners recorded their 10th consecutive win against Leicester on Monday and are the bookmakers’ favourites to win this particular encounter.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has nothing but respect for his opponent for tonight.

Sporting are a very good team, with big experience and good players. In this moment we are two teams both in first position. In our mind we want to be first in this group. It is a very big match and very important for our confidence.", Unai said.

Arsenal will be chasing their 11th consecutive win without their two left backs. Right back Lichesteiner is expected to fill the void.

Arsenal have never beaten a Portuguese side away from home (D3 L3), losing each of their last three.

Sporting have won each of their last three games in the Europa League, their best run in the competition since October 2011.

Sporting, meanwhile, are fifth in the Portuguese top-flight, having won four and lost two of their seven matches this season.

AC Milan welcome Real Betis to the San Siro stadium.

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea are expected to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact when they clash with Bate Borisov at 19:00 GMT

Stay with us for Live Updates

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!