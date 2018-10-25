Live Updates: UEFA Europa League

Sports News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal have won their last 11 games

It’s Thursday night football and we are delighted to be bringing you live updates of all the Europa league matches of today with a special focus on the match between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal and the late kickoff between Chelsea and Bate Borisov

The Gunners recorded their 10th consecutive win against Leicester on Monday and are the bookmakers’ favourites to win this particular encounter.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has nothing but respect for his opponent for tonight.

Sporting are a very good team, with big experience and good players. In this moment we are two teams both in first position. In our mind we want to be first in this group. It is a very big match and very important for our confidence.", Unai said.

Arsenal will be chasing their 11th consecutive win without their two left backs. Right back Lichesteiner is expected to fill the void.

Arsenal have never beaten a Portuguese side away from home (D3 L3), losing each of their last three.

Sporting have won each of their last three games in the Europa League, their best run in the competition since October 2011.

Sporting, meanwhile, are fifth in the Portuguese top-flight, having won four and lost two of their seven matches this season.

AC Milan welcome Real Betis to the San Siro stadium.

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea are expected to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact when they clash with Bate Borisov at 19:00 GMT

Stay with us for Live Updates