Customer sues UMB Bank over GHC160k ‘illegal’ withdrawal

Business News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

An aggrieved Customer of Universal Merchant Bank has dragged the firm to court over unauthorized withdrawal from his account.

The Tarkwa based customer had GHC160,000 withdrawn from the Ashaiman branch of UMB bank in April 2018.

The money was taken in two tranches of GHC 75,000 and 85,000.

The customer who is a former worker of Goldfields says various attempts to get the Bank to address the issue has proven futile hence the court action.

“When the matter was brought to the attention of the UMB Bank Tarkwa branch manager, Steven Akuleme he said if you are drunk and your money is withdrawn from the bank you can’t blame the bank,” Noel Abban who is relative of the aggrieved customer told Starr Business.

He added that: “The bank did not seek the consent of the customer before allowing the withdrawals. We have acquired the call history to prove that.”

Meanwhile, the Tarkwa branch of UMB Bank has declined from commenting on the matter.

The bank is however preparing to battle the case in court.