Lifestyle: The 14 best celebrity couple Halloween costumes of all time

Each year, celebrities go all out to impress with their Halloween costumes. Famous families have clearly mastered getting into the spooky spirit, but there are celebrity couples that also join in on the fun. Some opt for iconic characters from beloved TV shows and movies. Others go for silly, food-inspired outfits.

Keep reading to see some of the best celebrity couple Halloween outfits from current pairs (like Beyoncé and Jay-Z) and former flames (like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan).

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. dressed as characters from the iconic '80s movie "Pretty in Pink."

play Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married since 2002. (Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram)

They channeled Andie (played by Molly Ringwald) and Duckie (portrayed by Jon Cryer).

When Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum were a couple, they nailed their 2017 costumes, which were inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

play "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was released in 1993. (Jenna Dewan/Instagram)

According to Dewan, the pair dressed as Sally and Jack Skellington because their daughter Everly requested it.

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams dressed as Dustin and Eleven from "Stranger Things."

play Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland started dating in 2017. (Wells Adams/Instagram)

Naturally, Adams' ensemble included a box of Eggo waffles.

In 2014, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama dressed as Lucy and Ricardo from the classic show "I Love Lucy."

play Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato split in 2016. (Demi Lovato/Instagram)

Lucille Ball's role as the titular character earned her an Emmy.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady coupled up to make avocado toast.

play Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been married since 2009. (Gisele Bündchen/Instagram)

The costume made sense, considering that the model loves healthy foods like avocados.

"Pitch Perfect" stars Skylar Astin and Anna Camp showed off their goofy sides as Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World."

play NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Skylar Astin and Anna Camp attend Bette Midler's 2017 Hulaween event benefiting the New York Restoration Project at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 30, 2017 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The 1992 comedy starred Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey.

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller dressed as Mario and Luigi.

play LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Actors/co-founders of Hilarity for Charity Lauren Miller (L) and and Seth Rogen attends Hilarity for Charity's 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween at Hollywood Palladium on October 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

They dressed as the "Super Mario" characters in honor of Hilarity for Charity's annual variety show, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium in October 2016.

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were inspired by fruits.

play Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were inspired by fruits. (Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram)

Their dog also participated, dressed as a banana.

Zoe Kravitz and boyfriend Karl Glusman took cues from the Oscar-nominated movie "Fight Club."

play "The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club." (Zoe Kravitz/Instagram)

The dressed as Marla Singer (played by Helena Bonham Carter) and Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt).

Beyoncé and Jay-Z slayed as Barbie and Ken in 2016.

play Beyoncé got married in 2008. (Beyoncé/Instagram)

Daughter Blue Ivy joined in on the fun, too.

In 2014, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich donned costumes inspired by "Austin Powers."

play Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich tied the knot in 2017. (Julianne Hough/Instagram)

Laich wore a red suit to be the titular character while Hough dressed in a black outfit to portray Felicity Shagwell.

Ariana Grande and late rapper Mac Miller nailed their "Moonrise Kingdom" outfits in 2016.

play Ariana Grande and Mac Miller (Justin Boyd via Ariana Grande/Instagram)

They dressed as Sam and Suzy from the 2102 adventure movie.

Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween, and her 2011 chimpanzee outfit with ex-husband Seal proves why.

play Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween, and her 2011 chimpanzee outfit with ex-husband Seal proves why. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The couple separated in 2012 and divorced in 2014.

Klum continues to pave the way with impressive costumes year after year.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson rocked "Grease" looks.

play Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson got married in 2014. (Jessica Simpson/Instagram)

They wore spot-on attire to be Danny and Sandy from the hit musical.

