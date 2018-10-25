Home | News | Lifestyle: Here's how the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' comic characters compare to their Netflix counterparts

Lifestyle: Here's how the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' comic characters compare to their Netflix counterparts

Dan Soko

Sabrina Spellman is back and darker than ever.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Netflix's spin on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," is based on the comic series from Archie Horror, an imprint of Archie Comics.

These characters are hitting the small screen with some new twists. But here's how the comic characters compare to their real life TV counterparts.

Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman, a young teen who discovers she is half-witch on her 16th birthday.

Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman, a young teen who discovers she is half-witch on her 16th birthday.play

Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman, a young teen who discovers she is half-witch on her 16th birthday.

(Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Netflix)

Shipka is known for starring on "Mad Men."

Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's human boyfriend.

Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's human boyfriend.play

Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's human boyfriend.

(Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Lynch is known for Disney's "Austin and Ally."

Jaz Sinclair is Rosalind, Sabrina's best friend.

Jaz Sinclair is Rosalind, Sabrina's best friend.play

Jaz Sinclair is Rosalind, Sabrina's best friend.

(Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Netflix)

Sinclair was in "Paper Towns."

Chance Perdomo plays Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin.

Chance Perdomo plays Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin.play

Chance Perdomo plays Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin.

(Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Diyah Pera/Netflix)

"Sabrina" is Perdomo's biggest role to date.

Lucy Davis is Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's light-hearted aunt.

Lucy Davis is Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's light-hearted aunt.play

Lucy Davis is Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's light-hearted aunt.

(Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Dean Buscher/Netflix)

Davis was in "Wonder Woman" and is well-known for starring on the UK version of "The Office."

Miranda Otto plays serious Aunt Zelda.

Miranda Otto plays serious Aunt Zelda.play

Miranda Otto plays serious Aunt Zelda.

(Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Diyah Pera/Netflix)

She played Eowyn in the "Lord of the Rings" movies.

Michelle Gomez is Mary Wardwell, Sabrina's favorite teacher who also happens to be taken over by Madam Satan.

Michelle Gomez is Mary Wardwell, Sabrina's favorite teacher who also happens to be taken over by Madam Satan.play

Michelle Gomez is Mary Wardwell, Sabrina's favorite teacher who also happens to be taken over by Madam Satan.

(Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Gomez is known for starring on "Doctor Who."

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9025704&type=article&ctxId=3774&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Here%27s+how+the+%27Chilling+Adventures+of+Sabrina%27+comic+characters+compare+to+their+Netflix+counterparts&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Flifestyle%2Fheres-how-the-chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-comic-characters-compare-to-their-netflix-counterparts-id9025704.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!