Gareth Bale fined 337,000 euros for defrauding Spanish Tax Authorities

Gareth Bale has been fined an amount of 337,000 euros after he was found guilty of evading tax by the Spanish Tax Authorities.

Bale is understood to have refused to pay the correct image rights as a footballer since he joined Real Madrid in 2013.

And according to El Mundo, the Welshman used a company in England to avoid paying taxes and the Spanish treasury believe that Bale should have been charged for his commercial income ever since arriving in Madrid in 2013.

The figure will be made up of 200,000 euros for fiscal fraud, 100,000 for the fine, and 37,000 in interest.This is just the latest case in a Real Madrid footballer being penalised by the Spanish tax authorities after Luka Modric, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos all experienced similar issues.

The Frenchman was made to pay around half a million euros for his actions while the Spaniard was only fined 100,000 euros.