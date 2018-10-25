Sports: A computer model that picks NFL games is on fire — here are the picks for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.

We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver's data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight. In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. However, each gives a likelihood that a team will win — which, in theory, could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana is off to a strong start this season, correctly picking 73% of the games over the last four weeks and 68% overall. Elo has also nailed 68% over the last four weeks and is not far behind overall at 60%. Cortana went 11-3 in Week 7 and Elo was 8-6.

Here are the picks for Week 8, with each model's percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are just for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.

"Thursday Night Football"

play "Thursday Night Football" (Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5) — TEXANS (Elo 60%; Cortana 75%)

Sunday morning game in London

play Sunday morning game in London (Elsa/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — EAGLES (Elo 67%; Cortana 58%)

Sunday afternoon games — early window

play Sunday afternoon games — early window (Charlie Riedel/AP)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-7.5) — BEARS (Elo 65%; Cortana 72%)

(Elo 65%; Cortana 72%) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4) — BENGALS (Elo 62%; Cortana 69%)

(Elo 62%; Cortana 69%) Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3) — LIONS (Elo 57%; Cortana 53%)

(Elo 57%; Cortana 53%) Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10) — CHIEFS (Elo 82%; Cortana 74%)

(Elo 82%; Cortana 74%) Washington Redskins at New York Giants (pick'em) — REDSKINS (Elo 61%; Cortana 53%)

(Elo 61%; Cortana 53%) Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8) — STEELERS (Elo 88%; Cortana 77%)

(Elo 88%; Cortana 77%) Baltimore Ravens (-2) at Carolina Panthers — PANTHERS (Elo 57%); RAVENS (Cortana 53%)

Sunday afternoon games — late window

play Sunday afternoon games — late window (Harry How/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Oakland Raiders — RAIDERS (Elo 56%); COLTS (Cortana 55%)

(Elo 56%); (Cortana 55%) Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) — RAMS (Elo 79%; Cortana 75%)

(Elo 79%; Cortana 75%) San Francisco 49ers (-1) at Arizona Cardinals — CARDINALS (Elo 58%; Cortana 67%)

"Sunday Night Football"

play "Sunday Night Football" (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1) — VIKINGS (Elo 55%; Cortana 60%)

"Monday Night Football"

play "Monday Night Football" (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty)

New England Patriots (-14) at Buffalo Bills — PATRIOTS (Elo 71%; Cortana 73%)

Now check out this week's power rankings.

play Now check out this week's power rankings. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 8