Startimes' Adepa TV channel to telecast BF Suma Connect Concert

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - One of Africa’s leading
pay-tv service provider StarTimes, will telecast the much anticipated BF SUMA
Connect Concert live in HD on Adepa TV Channel 247.
The Star-studded concert scheduled for the
Fantasy Dome this Saturday October 27, would be aired live in HD on Adepa TV
Channel 247 on StarTimes from 7:30pm GMT.
BF SUMA Connect Concert has an impressive
line-up of artists from Ghana and Nigeria to celebrate BF SUMA’s 10-year
milestone in Ghana.
Shatta Wale of Ghana and Olamide from Nigeria
have been named as the headline artistes for the concert.
The artistes billed to perform alongside
Shatta Wale and Olamide are Tiwa Savage, Wendy Shay, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee,
La Même Gang, Dope Nation, among others.
Miss Akorfa Djankui, Head of Marketing
StarTimes Ghana Limited, said, “we are delighted to once again bring the best
of compelling content live and in HD to our subscribers.
"This is very important to us, because it
is our own way of giving back to the creative industry in Ghana through our
live broadcast of events.
The film industry is enjoying our support and
the music industry should receive same to promote our Ghanaian acts to the rest
of Africa and the world.
The concert promises to be an unforgettable
experience and so for those who are unable to make it to the Fantasy Dome, they
can still catch it live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 on both decoder and the
StarTimes App from 7:30pm.”
GNA
