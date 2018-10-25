Greater Accra gets inaugural Badminton Regional Executives

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra,
Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. Ken Gbeve will be the first president of the newly
constituted Greater Accra Regional Badminton Executive Board.
Mr. Gbeve's nine member team, were inaugurated
on Thursday, October 25, at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch in Accra.
The Greater Accra Regional Board becomes the
sixth Regional Executive Body of Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG), to be
inaugurated, with a four year mandate to spearhead the development and
promotion of badminton in the region.
The nine-member regional executive board was
inaugurated by Mr. Yeboah Evans, the president of the BAG.
According to Mr. Evans, he had absolute
confidence in the new Board to take the Association to a greater heights.
He tasked them to target the schools in their
bid to develop the sport in the region.
He urged them to make the sport one of the best sporting
disciplines in the region by making it interesting and exhibiting good
governance of the Regional Association.
Mr Gbeve, said they were happy to serve on the
Board and that, they would put proper structures in place to make the sport
interesting to corporate Ghana.
He however, appealed to all stakeholders to
come on board and help make their mandate a success.
Other members on the Board are – Mr. Hellious
Makafui Dablu (Vice-Chairman), Mr. Bright Obeng Amoako (Secretary), Mr. Nii
Adjei (Treasurer), Mr Ignatius Elletey (National Sports Authority rep), Mr
Peter Nyavedzie (GES Representative),Mr Gabriel Atseku (International Schools
rep), Mr Aaron Tamakloe (Athletes Rep), and Mr Peter Sikpa (Clubs Rep).
GNA
