Greater Accra gets inaugural Badminton Regional Executives

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. Ken Gbeve will be the first president of the newly constituted Greater Accra Regional Badminton Executive Board.

Mr. Gbeve's nine member team, were inaugurated on Thursday, October 25, at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch in Accra.

The Greater Accra Regional Board becomes the sixth Regional Executive Body of Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG), to be inaugurated, with a four year mandate to spearhead the development and promotion of badminton in the region.

The nine-member regional executive board was inaugurated by Mr. Yeboah Evans, the president of the BAG.

According to Mr. Evans, he had absolute confidence in the new Board to take the Association to a greater heights.

He tasked them to target the schools in their bid to develop the sport in the region.

He urged them to make the sport one of the best sporting disciplines in the region by making it interesting and exhibiting good governance of the Regional Association.

Mr Gbeve, said they were happy to serve on the Board and that, they would put proper structures in place to make the sport interesting to corporate Ghana.

He however, appealed to all stakeholders to come on board and help make their mandate a success.

Other members on the Board are – Mr. Hellious Makafui Dablu (Vice-Chairman), Mr. Bright Obeng Amoako (Secretary), Mr. Nii Adjei (Treasurer), Mr Ignatius Elletey (National Sports Authority rep), Mr Peter Nyavedzie (GES Representative),Mr Gabriel Atseku (International Schools rep), Mr Aaron Tamakloe (Athletes Rep), and Mr Peter Sikpa (Clubs Rep).

