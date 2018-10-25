Balck Queens to play, Zambia, Kenya and South Africa in International friendlies

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Black Queens of Ghana, have lined up three international friendly games before next month’s African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be staged in Ghana.



The team would play Zambia, Kenya and South Africa as part of preparations towards the competition.

This was after an extensive deliberations between the GFA Normalization Committee, the Black Queens Technical team as well as budgetary support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to the GFA, coach Bashiru Hayford’s side are expected to depart from Ghana on Tuesday October 30 to Zambia, to engage the She-Polopolo in an international friendly match on November 3.

The team would leave Zambia on November 5 to Kenya, to play their Kenyan counterparts on November 7.

They would return to Ghana on November 9, to wrap up preparations for the competition with a friendly match against South Africa's Bayana Bayana before commencement of the tournament on Saturday November 17.

Ghana are in group A alongside Algeria, Mali and Cameroon with their group stage matches to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Defending Champions Nigeria are in Group B, would face South Africa, Kenya and Zambia at the group stages of the competition at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana will kick off the competition against Algeria in the opening match of the competition to be played on Saturday November 17 at the Accra Stadium with kick off time scheduled at 15:30 GMT.

GNA