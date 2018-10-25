Home | News | Peace and stability pre-requisite for African unity - President

Peace and stability pre-requisite for African unity - President

Dan Soko

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Africa's objective of an integrated Africa cannot be achieved without peace and stability on the continent, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

He stressed that the  continent's efforts at integration would be gloom-ridden if African states continued to battle with the human security challenges which confronted their peoples, saying, "No country would want to integrate with another whose house is on fire.”

Addressing the opening of the 9th High-Level African Union Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security and Stability in Africa in Accra on Thursday, the President advised that Africa took lessons from the over six decades of European integration and adopt the step-by-step determination of that continent for integration which had been successful in bringing peace, prosperity and development to the majority of Europe.

He said that it was a widely acknowledged fact that the formation of the European Union (EU) had helped, since the end of World War II in 1945, prevent war amongst its members.

"History teaches us that Austria, Britain, France, Germany and Italy had for centuries waged wars over religion, territory and power.

“The creation of a free market, concealing economic and geographical borders, was intended to erode the justification for using war as the quickest avenue to wealth and power, and lessen its appeal. That was the vision that underlay the idea behind the European Economic Community, now the EU, in 195.

“This should motivate us in Africa, and hasten our efforts towards integration. If Europe, through the formation of the EU, was able to stop the vicious cycle of violence that had plagued them for centuries, leading them onto the path of advancement, wealth and prosperity for the majority of their peoples, Africa can no longer dither,”  the President stressed.

President Akufo-Addo urged African leaders to "work together to unleash the energy and ingenuity of the African"' adding, "with a market of 1.2 billion people, soon to reach two billion, the sky will be the limit".

"Let us work towards the day when all of us will look to doing business first in our region and continent before looking to Europe, Asia or the Americas, because we have the men and women, the goods, the services and the quality”.

The President also asked African leaders to recognise that the way forward in the integration process was to implement regional and continental decisions, such as the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, which would be in everyone's interest.

“Those of us who believe strongly in integration can do no better than to give our full support to regional and continental decisions. Through this, we will build institutional confidence and integrity in the structural organs of the AU and our regional entities,” he added.

The two-day Accra meeting brings together representatives of regional economic communities and regional mechanisms for conflict prevention, management and resolution, to review the continental body's existing instruments, partnership and practices and determine their suitability to manage current and future conflicts.

On the theme, "Strengthening Conflict Prevention and Peace-making Efforts," the meeting draws participation from the Global body,  the United Nations, as well as the European Union, La Francophonie, League of Arab States, and Bilateral partners.

The annual meeting promotes alternative perspectives on conflict resolution and Peace-making, with particular attention to second and third track mediation efforts by involving a large number of subnational actors, from grassroots community-based organisations to religious and traditional authorities.

President Akufo-Addo entreated the participants at the retreat to focus on the creation of conditions for the elimination of pervasive threats to peoples and individual rights, livelihoods, safety and life, through the protection of human and democratic rights, and the promotion of human development.

He noted that with over 50 percent of Africa’s population under the age of 20, African countries ought to create opportunities and jobs for its youth, or they risked becoming instruments of instability or targets of recruitment by terrorists.

To overcome this, there was need for African leaders and population to understand the critical importance of education.

“We must provide them with access to education; we must transform the structure of our economies from raw material producing and exporting economies to value-added and industrialised economies, which will provide opportunities, jobs and hope to our young people to live dignified, productive lives,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also noted the critical importance of promoting and developing on the continent, a system and culture of accountable governance, free of corruption, where the people were governed in accordance with the rule of law, respect for individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability.

“Such a system includes; building strong institutions of state, such as well-resourced Parliaments and Judiciaries, efficient law enforcement agencies, and effective security forces, that see their responsibilities and allegiances to the wider public interest, not just to the conveniences of the governments of the day,” President Akufo-Addo emphasised.

Smail Chergui, the AU's Commissioner for Peace and Security, who noted that the emerging peace and security challenges even after states had committed to multilateralism  on the continent called for the "Strengthening of efforts towards ensuring our collective interests".

Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the UN Secretary- General and head of the UN office for West Africa and Sahel, said Africa ought to strengthen its capacity to address the root causes of conflict, in all its forms, and stressed the need for partnerships based on shared values, mutual respect and solidarity among states.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!