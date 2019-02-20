Tema Senior Staff Union of GPHA donates essentials to Becky’s foundation

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

The Tema Senior Staff Union of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has donated essentials including a microwave oven, educational materials, clothing, toiletries and food items to the Becky’s Foundation, an orphanage in Senya Beraku area in the Central Region.

The Union collaborated with Global Streets Foundation, who aided in identifying the right place to carry out the donation.

Global Streets Foundation, is an organisation dedicated to curb streetism, and empower unprivileged children reach their potentials.

The Tema Senior Staff Union Chairman of GPHA, John Aseeph expressed that, the GPHA Union chose the 14th of February, which is the Valentine’s Day to share love to this group of underprivileged children.

He also revealed that, they found it needful this time round to offer help outside the Greater Accra Region to a society that is not used to getting help from corporate institutions because they do not have the advantage of being situated in the city.

Aside the donations, the entourage from GPHA, toured the facility and interacted extensively with the children.

Seth Aseidu, the Director of Becky’s Foundation, expressed gratitude to the Tema Senior Staff Union of GPHA for their charitable course and expressed assurance of a lasting relationship with them.

He entreated other bodies to follow the example of the Tema Senior Staff Union and endeavour to come to the aid of these vulnerable children, to help them meet their needs, build their self-esteem and attain their life ambitions.