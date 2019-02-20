Home | News | National Petroleum Authority inaugurates taskforce to fight fuel smuggling

National Petroleum Authority inaugurates taskforce to fight fuel smuggling

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: savannanews24.com

Joint Taskforce NpaOfficials f GRA, NPA, Ministry of Energy and others at the meeting

A joint national taskforce to oversee the export of petroleum products across Ghana’s borders has been inaugurated.

In an effort to curb the menace, the National Petroleum Authority in collaboration with other bodies has initiated measures to conduct swoop exercises on trucks suspected to be involved in the dumping of products meant for export into the country.

The joint taskforce comprises of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ministry of Energy, Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC), Bulk Oil Distribution Companies in Ghana (CBOD), and a representative from the security services.

The export guidelines were developed by the NPA to address concerns of malpractices in the export system, which has negatively impacted revenue meant for the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Esther Anku, Chief Inspector of NPA, said the taskforce is expected to review the operational activities of the committee, as it “relates to curbing the leakages within the current export system.”

She implored the members of the committee to work assiduously in order to win the “fight” against the smugglers.

Also, members of the committee will ensure export products are duly dispatched out of the country and in the appropriate order.

The committee is one of several measures the NPA is taking to address the menace of fuel smuggling in the petroleum sector, which has a negative impact on the country’s finances.

It has so far collaborated with the state security to effect swoops at various landing beaches, the high seas and border points, where several cartels operating in the petroleum industry use to fuel their operations.

The NPA’s Chief Executive Hassan Tampuli even reiterated his outfit resolve to fight the canker, and will do everything possible to ensure nothing is left unchanged.

In a meeting with the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Seth Amoama at his office, Mr. Tampuli reinforced the NPA’s commitment to assist the security agencies deal with the cartels behind fuel smuggling.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

Film Screening At Goethe- Institut

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale Rescues Young Musicians

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 3 Places Were Under Surveillance

February 20, 2019

‘I Will Break Every Record’

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George’s Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives

February 20, 2019

Serie C Club Thrown Out… After 20-0 Loss

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Gh¢20,000.00 up for grabs in Betway Fintech Challenge

February 19, 2019

Ghanaians descend heavily on Anas following Sannie Daara legal knockout in human rights suit

February 18, 2019

Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

February 19, 2019

Illegal miners destroy 24,000 acres of Upper Wassa Forest Reserve

February 19, 2019

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kumasi Killing

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!