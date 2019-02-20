Home | News | Government settles US$230m VRA debt to Ghana Gas

Government settles US$230m VRA debt to Ghana Gas

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Dr Ben AsanteDr. Ben Asante, CEO, Ghana Gas

In a move to reduce the debt that the Volta River Authority (VRA) owes to Ghana National Gas Company, government has settled US$ 230 million of the debt through a balance sheet restructuring.

This was revealed at a press meeting with the management of Ghana Gas on Monday in Accra, by the Head of Finance of Ghana Gas, Emmanuel Essel.

At the end of 2018, Ghana Gas was being owed a debt of US$ 735 million by VRA, even after the balance sheet restructuring had taken place.

Essel noted that the amount would have been higher but for the timely intervention of the Ministry of Finance.

Presently, VRA consumes 90 percent of the lean gas produced from Ghana Gas for the purposes of power production. In effect, VRA’s inability to pay for gas supplied to power its thermal plants is affecting the financial status of Ghana Gas and in turn, its ability to produce lean gas used for electricity generation..

“Sometime last year, we had an arrangement with them (VRA) where they were paying US$3 million every month from April. However that ceased in October,” said Essel. “All together last year, we received just about US$20 million from VRA as against the average of US$ 30 million we give them every month.”

This translated into a deficit of some US$340 million in 2018 alone.

Discussions are still on going at the board level and engagement continues with the government on how to further restructure some of the debt to ensure that VRA is able to pay going forward.

At the moment, the US$30 million worth of gas from Ghana Gas has been reduced due to the ENI gas that comes through the pipelines. Currently it hovers around between US$10 million to US$16 million per month.

Water fall mechanism

In July, 2017, Cabinet approved the implementation of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM) as a new revenue distribution system to address the increasing legacy debts in the energy sector.

CEO of Ghana Gas, Dr. Ben Asante expressed optimism about this new mechanism being adopted by government to resolve the debt within the energy sector.

This mechanism is part of a wider strategy to ensure an equitable distribution of energy sector revenues to all stakeholders in the value chain as the ministry plans to put an end to the practice where some power producers are given priority over others in terms of financing.

The legacy debts themselves in terms of the total portfolio include all the energy sector agencies such as Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Volta River Authority (VRA) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) among others.

Currently, a total of GHc4.78 billion out of over GHc6 billion of the legacy debt owed by VRA, representing 80 percent of the amount has been paid by government. However, this payment only reflects on the total debts accumulated by the VRA alone and not the total sector debts.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

Film Screening At Goethe- Institut

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale Rescues Young Musicians

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 3 Places Were Under Surveillance

February 20, 2019

‘I Will Break Every Record’

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George’s Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives

February 20, 2019

Serie C Club Thrown Out… After 20-0 Loss

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Gh¢20,000.00 up for grabs in Betway Fintech Challenge

February 19, 2019

Ghanaians descend heavily on Anas following Sannie Daara legal knockout in human rights suit

February 18, 2019

Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

February 19, 2019

Illegal miners destroy 24,000 acres of Upper Wassa Forest Reserve

February 19, 2019

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kumasi Killing

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!