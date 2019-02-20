We can win the AFCON title with a united front - Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Maxwell Konadu, Black Stars deputy coach
Assistant Headcoach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu, has indicated, that the team only needs a united front in order to win the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).
Egypt will host this year's Africa Cup of Nations which has been scheduled for June and July as well as expanded to 24 teams.
The Black Stars have already booked a place in the AFCON.
According to Konadu who also doubles as the Black Stars B head coach, Ghana can win the 2019 AFCON because the team has the quality to.
"Winning the cup, we have what it takes, we need a united front. We have all the players, we have the technical know-how, he told the media.
The Black Stars have a game to play in the qualifiers against Kenya next month.
Ghana has not won the AFCON title since 1982 and have been in two finals in the last decade.
Comments:
|Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.
This article has 8 comment(s), give your comment
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article