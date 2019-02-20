We can win the AFCON title with a united front - Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Maxwell Konadu, Black Stars deputy coach

Assistant Headcoach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu, has indicated, that the team only needs a united front in order to win the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).

Egypt will host this year's Africa Cup of Nations which has been scheduled for June and July as well as expanded to 24 teams.

The Black Stars have already booked a place in the AFCON.

According to Konadu who also doubles as the Black Stars B head coach, Ghana can win the 2019 AFCON because the team has the quality to.

"Winning the cup, we have what it takes, we need a united front. We have all the players, we have the technical know-how, he told the media.

The Black Stars have a game to play in the qualifiers against Kenya next month.

Ghana has not won the AFCON title since 1982 and have been in two finals in the last decade.