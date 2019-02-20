CAF Confed Cup: Jordan Opoku back in Kotoko squad for Nkana trip

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: footy-ghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku

Experienced midfielder Jordan Opoku is back in the Asante Kotoko squad for the trip to Zambia where they face Nkana FC in their third game of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

Head coach of the Porcupine Warriors, CK Akonnor named an 18-man squad for a scheduled flight out of Accra on Wednesday.

With young midfielder Richard Senanu ruled out of the February 24 tie with a knee problem, Akonnor opted to fall on the experience of Opoku whose involvement in the Confederation Cup so far has been in the early stages when they faced Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks. Opoku had failed to make the squad in the last four games – against Coton Sport (two legs), Al-Hilal and ZESCO United.

New signing Habib Mohammed will be making his first away trip with Kotoko after enjoying a debut in the 2-1 victory over ZESCO United last week.

Keeping his spot is Guinean import Keita Naby Laye who got a rare substitute role in the previous game. Midfielder Martin Antwi also gets the opportunity to stake claim for a starting berth after missing recent assignments.

Nkana FC will host Asante Kotoko at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Kitwe. Kickoff is at 1300 GMT Sunday.