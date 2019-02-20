Home | News | Our focus is on Kotoko not Yacouba - Nkana FC coach

Our focus is on Kotoko not Yacouba - Nkana FC coach

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

BESTON CHAMBESHIBeston Chambeshi, Nkana FC coach

Nkana FC coach Beston Chambeshi says he is focused on mapping a strategy to stop the whole Kotoko team and not only aim at individual players.

Nkana FC will host Asante Kotoko on match day three at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Coach Chambeshi, is confident his side can prevent Songne Yacouba who has been the attacking threat for Kotoko from casing havoc against them on match day.

The Nkana coach has been speaking ahead of the game, with much confidence, "We are preparing for the team as a whole not one player(Sogne Yacouba), he told Kumasi based radio station Oyerepa FM.

He recognized the threat that Yacouba could pose to his side, but insisted that the Burkinabe will not score on match day.

"He is a good player but not scoring and am not sure he will score against us. We will attack Kotoko as its our style,free flowing football", he added.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

