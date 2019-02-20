Our focus is on Kotoko not Yacouba - Nkana FC coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Beston Chambeshi, Nkana FC coach

Nkana FC coach Beston Chambeshi says he is focused on mapping a strategy to stop the whole Kotoko team and not only aim at individual players.

Nkana FC will host Asante Kotoko on match day three at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Coach Chambeshi, is confident his side can prevent Songne Yacouba who has been the attacking threat for Kotoko from casing havoc against them on match day.

The Nkana coach has been speaking ahead of the game, with much confidence, "We are preparing for the team as a whole not one player(Sogne Yacouba), he told Kumasi based radio station Oyerepa FM.

He recognized the threat that Yacouba could pose to his side, but insisted that the Burkinabe will not score on match day.

"He is a good player but not scoring and am not sure he will score against us. We will attack Kotoko as its our style,free flowing football", he added.