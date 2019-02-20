Sporting CP sign Ghanaian prodigy Rudolf Blagogee

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Rudolf Blagogee with his manager

Portuguese giants Sporting CP have completed the signing of former Black Starlets striker Rudolf Blagogee from Croatian side NK Osijek where he had an impressive debut season.

The 18-year-old penned a deal with the Green and White lads after passing his mandatory medical and completing the formalities.

Blagogee, who was surprisingly omitted from the Ghana U-17 final squad that reached the quarter-final of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup held in India is a dynamic attacker who can operate on the wings as well as upfront.

The highly-rated forward is a joy to watch with good pace and power to score with lightning speed on the field of play.

Before joining the Portuguese side, he was heavily linked with a move to some top European clubs.

He previously played for Ghanaian lower-tier side Densu Rovers before moving to Europe.

The tall forward is cast in the mould of Arsenal legend Thiery Henry and has been tipped for greatness.