NDC primaries: Goosie Tanoh collapses Mahama's world bank with grassroot campaign

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: Coffie Emmanuel

Goosie Tanoh interacting with some delegates

It is becoming increasingly clear that Mr. Goosie Tanoh, one of the seven flag-bearer hopefuls of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is making huge in-roads in the presidential primary race and is determined to win the contest.

Many NDC members and supporters have indicated their admiration for Mr Goosie Tanoh, who they believe is the best card for the party, going into the 2020 poll.

Goosie Tanoh and his Organising For Ghana group have intensified " last minute" grass-roots camapign to woo voters ahead of saturday crucial election.

Goosie Tanoh and his group have in the last few weeks been aggressively campaigning in areas considered to be stronghold of former president John Mahama who appears to be popular in his home region the Northern region.

Goosie Tanoh final "real grass-roots" campaign took him to NDC "world bank" Volta Region, Oti and Northern Regions particularly areas such as Nkwanta, Kpassa, Dambai, Kete-Krachie, Kpandai, Wulensi, Bimbilla, Yendi, Mion, Gushegu, Savlugu-Nantong and several surrounding villages meeting branch executives in their homes to solicit for votes.

Goosie Tanoh has also been visiting and interacting with neglected aged members of the party who in the past sacrificed thier properties to finance the NDC party but now "forgotten and left to rot in poverty".

Speaking to delegates, many of the Goosie admirers especially branch executives and cadres of the party contended the NDC cannot have any better party person to lead it into the 2020 general election, than settling on Goosie.

they said Mr Tanoh’s “selfless and impeccable” contributions from the very first day of the formation of the NDC till its landslide victory in 1992 cannot be overrated and pledged to unanimously endorsed him on election day which is saturday.

They questioned why many detractors of Goosie Tanoh would still be holding something that happened in 2000 even after 19 years.

They described Mr Tanoh as a “principled, strong-power-to-the-people” believer of whom any true party person can attest.”

“The persons who know him testify his love for work, unwavering love for reform and an enviable belief in the grassroots of the NDC,” they added.

Furthermore, these NDC members, especially the cadres who have grown to love Goosie, stressed that his message of rebuilding the structures of the party to put it in a strong position to wrestle back power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has really resonated with the NDC grassroots.

“Goosie’s campaign has rather been focused on the NDC and the reorganization of its structures and fine-tuning various structures for a better tomorrow for Ghana,” some of the supporters noted.

As the NDC prepares for its national delegates congress, many of the members are seriously selling what they consider the strongest points of their favourite candidates.

Even though each of them has his strongest and weakest parts, there has been numerous attempts to ‘dress them in their best clothes for the public.

The NDC presidential election is scheduled for Saturday February 23rd 2019 in all 275 constituencies across the country.