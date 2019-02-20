It's impossible to ban Okada totally - Bureau of Public Safety

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) said the increase in road fatalities is as a result of Okada business.

The commission said most operators of the Okada business are not patient on the roads and most often flout road safety regulations.

It said it will soon roll out a nationwide consultative review programme concerning the laws governing the Okada business.

But the Executive Director of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwada said "a complete ban or stoppage of the use of motorbikes for commercial activities across the country is not possible."

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "The best way we can look at this is to discriminate it, either between the south and north; or discriminate it such that we can target where motorbike accidents are on the rise, judging by the degree of fatalities or casualties as we record and then deal with it as such.

"I think that the National Road Safety Commission will have all those data to inform them to enforce this law in a manner that will make us progress and not in a manner that will cause chaos in society."

Okada business has been officially banned in the country but it still persists.