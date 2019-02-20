Mahama deliberately causing fear and panic ahead of 2020 elections - NPP

They said he is causing unnecessary tensions with his utterances post the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

In a press conference addressed by the Communications Director, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, he accused Mahama of being desperate for power.

"Why is the former president desperate for power? Can that desperation be justified by peddling falsehoods about security in Ghana to the international community especially when the former president appears to be the inspiration for such violence with his own party", he asked.

READ ALSO: I'll work day and night to win 2020 elections - Mahama

The party notes that NDC had criticised the nation’s security setup in the wake of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, which is the subject of a Commission of Inquiry probe.

“This attempt to create fear of elections going as far as denigrating the country’s image on the international scene does not wash with voters in Ghana", Buabeng Asamoah said.

John Mahama with diplomats

“They have found and renewed their faith in the police” after the Kumasi shooting, Mr. Buaben noted at the press conference.

He subsequently challenged Mr. Mahama to endorse the Emile Short Commission, which the former president had expressed distrust in and served notice of a boycott.