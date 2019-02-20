Home | News | Caf CL: Club Africain Awarded Win, Ismaily Fined

Caf CL: Club Africain Awarded Win, Ismaily Fined

Dan Soko

Tunisian side Club Africain were awarded a 3-0 win and Egyptian opponents Ismaily fined S40 000 on Tuesday after their Caf Champions League match last month was abandoned.

In a further punishment, Ismaily must play their next home match, against CS Constantine of Algeria this Saturday, behind closed doors.

Africain were leading Ismaily 2-1 in Egypt on January 18 when water bottles and stones were hurled on to the pitch, forcing the referee to abandon the Group C game in stoppage time.

Ismaily were disqualified from the elite African club competition by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) only to be reinstated after appealing the decision.

CAF justified allowing former trophy-holders Ismaily back into the Champions League on the grounds that there were no pitch invasions.

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo top the table with seven points followed by Constantine with six and Club Africain with four while Ismaily are pointless.

Ismaily and Constantine have played two matches less than their rivals and meet on February 23 and March 2 to catch up before the final two matchdays.

The stadium where the crowd trouble occurred is among six that emergency hosts Egypt will use for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations this June and July.

Egypt replaced Cameroon in January when the central African nation fell behind with preparations for the first Cup of Nations featuring 24 teams, up from 16 two years ago.

Revised standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Group C
Mazembe 4 2 1 1 10 3 7
Constantine 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
C. Africain 4 1 1 2 3 9 4
Ismaily 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Remaining fixtures:
Feb 23: Ismaily v Constantine
Mar 2: Constantine v Ismaily
Mar 8: Constantine v Africain, Ismaily v Mazembe
Mar 16: Africain v Ismaily, Mazembe v Constantine

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

Film Screening At Goethe- Institut

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale Rescues Young Musicians

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 3 Places Were Under Surveillance

February 20, 2019

‘I Will Break Every Record’

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George’s Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives

February 20, 2019

Serie C Club Thrown Out… After 20-0 Loss

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Gh¢20,000.00 up for grabs in Betway Fintech Challenge

February 19, 2019

Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

February 19, 2019

Illegal miners destroy 24,000 acres of Upper Wassa Forest Reserve

February 19, 2019

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kumasi Killing

February 19, 2019

Ghanaians descend heavily on Anas following Sannie Daara legal knockout in human rights suit

February 18, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!