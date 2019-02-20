Home | News | Felix Annan Urged To Start Keeping Clean Sheets In CAF CC

Felix Annan Urged To Start Keeping Clean Sheets In CAF CC

Dan Soko

Former Asante Kotoko shot-stopper, George Owu has called on in-form Felix Annan to try as much as possible to keep clean sheets in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup.

Kotoko have conceded in five games out of the six games they have played so far with the former WAFA star yet to keep a clean sheet.

And Owu, who kept the post for the Porcupine Warriors between 2002-2004 was is worried about how frequently Annan keeps conceding in crucial matches and has, however, urged him to prevent balls from entering the net when he’s in the post.

“God being good he’s doing well thus far, he tries his best and even went on to save a penalty in their last outing against Zesco United in Kumasi," the former Black Stars goalkeeper told Otec FM.

“He continues to make saves but he should try his possible best to keep a clean sheet in Zambia against Nkana this weekend.

“Though there has not been any competitive league for some time now, Kotoko are trying their best in winning most of their games," he added.

Kotoko will be hosted by Nkana FC in the third group game on Sunday in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Dan Soko

