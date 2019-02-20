Home | News | CAF CC: We Are Prepared For Kotoko Clash - Nkana FC Coach

CAF CC: We Are Prepared For Kotoko Clash - Nkana FC Coach

Dan Soko

Head coach of Nkana FC, Beston Chambeshi has reiterated their readiness against Asante Kotoko in Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup game to be played at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe.

The Zambian side will host the Ghana Premier League giants in the Group C third game.

Nkana FC, who defeated Al Hilal of Sudan in their second group game at the Nkana Sports Stadium a week ago will be hoping to secure their second group game.

Ahead of the game, Chambeshi is highly optimistic that his team will pick all three points in this fixture against the Porcupine Warriors in this Group C third game

“The preparations are okay, the players are working hard in training and they are ready for Sunday's match," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

“We are taking this match seriously because we have to get the maximum points and maintain our good record at home so we are looking forward to the game and we have to respect Kotoko so we are ready for them.

Chambeshi indicated that Asante Kotoko is a strong team and his side will accord them with respect.

“I know the team when I was a player, I played against Kotoko, at that time it was a strong team but now I don't know the players playing there so we have to respect them”

He added that his team will be offensive against the Ghanaian giants.

“Nkana is an attacking team so we will take this match against Kotoko with no different approach."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

