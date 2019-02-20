Military is being overly politicised – Ex-serviceman

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah

An ex-serviceman has bemoaned the politicization of the military in Ghana.

“In every institution in Ghana, we have politics playing a large role, including the security services. Informally, in the security, we know where everyone belongs,” he said on the Joy FM Super Morning Show [SMS] Wednesday.

According to Shem, because “recruitment into the military is done through nepotism,” it has infested the service with people who “are not passion-driven. They do not carry zeal wholeheartedly.”

There is a national uproar in Ghana over political vigilantism. At an NDC party meeting in Kumasi, two men were shot, killing one.

Before this shooting, a by-election was marred by violence. And there is a presidential commission to fix what is broken.

Shem said, “we the populace can say hey we are tired”.