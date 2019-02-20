Ashanti region NDC most indiscipline – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Allotey Jacobs, Former NDC Central Regional Chairman

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described colleagues in the Ashanti region as “most indiscipline”.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs claimed some “ragamuffins” in the region who think are indispensable want to take the party hostage.

He was reacting to the shooting incident at Amakom in the Ashanti Region Monday, February 18, 2019.

The incident many believe is as a result of internal wrangling in the NDC. A meeting to resolve the matter ended abruptly when gun-wielding men on motorbikes stormed the premises and started shooting.

This led to the unfortunate death of one person and left another battling for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Ashanti Regional Police has launched a search for four people who are alleged to have shot two people killing one of them at the office of the NDC in Kumasi.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Allotey Jacobs described the incident as very unfortunate.

He said though national executives acted, it was too late since the region is noted for violent especially after change of leadership.

The former NDC Central region chairman cited how a failed aspirant is carrying himself as a chairman as one of the numerous cases which is causing problems.

“Ashanti region NDC is the most indiscipline branch of our party; some ragamuffins causing confusion in the party” he stressed.

As an immediate measure, Allotey Jacobs urged the party leaders to call them to order ahead of their presidential primaries.