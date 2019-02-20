CAF Confed Cup: Maxwell Baako confident of victory against Nkana FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Maxwell Baako, Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baako is beaming in confidence and is confident of a victory ahead of the team’s next game in the CAF Confederation Cup game against Nkana FC which comes off on Sunday at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe.

Baako has been exceptional for the Porcupine Warriors in this competition scoring two goals in the preliminaries.

Speaking to FOX FM during the team’s departure to Zambia at the Kotoka International Airport he said "We hoping for victory against Nkana FC. We know we have won the game already. We are not going for a lose we are going for a win. We dont even want a draw. Nkana is not any extra-ordinary team, we all play the same game and we are confident on securing the three points".

Asante Kotoko will spend the night at Addis Abba before emplaning the next day to Lusaka, Zambia.

The team will continue their journey to Kitwe where the match will be played. Kitwe is the second largest city in Zambia.