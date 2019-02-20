Law Lecturer warns against the use of ‘emoji’s’ by Law students

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: ghanacrusader.com

The Lecturer said social media words and symbols make it difficult for students to write coherently.

"It is rare not to see the use of social media short-hands these days when marking scripts of students in law school. Am most convinced that very soon they will be using emoji’s”. This is the revelation of law lecturer at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Mr. Justice Srem- Sai.

Speaking in an interview on StarrFm monitored by Ghanacrusader.com said, the use of social media words and symbols appear to have been ingrained in the students making it difficult for them to write coherently.

“Sometimes when you are marking scripts you see social media short hand, the only thing you don’t see is emoji’s and I’m sure very soon we will be seeing emoji’s. A friend and I had a conversation and he said if you were to mark the English alone you could have mass failure.

“Language and communication of thoughts is a huge challenge for many students. I wonder why students just can’t communicate their thoughts on paper, “ he opined.

Justice Sai also among other factors, blamed the mass failure at the Ghana School of law on the rising working-students syndrome.

According to him, unlike in the past where only a few law students were working while in school, the situation is on the reverse currently, as many of the students at the school of law are now in full time employment with high positions at their firm.

“Inasmuch there is a general decline in the program itself, generally the law students will have to answer some of these questions too. Previously, you are in the law school hundred percent, you are not in school and working at the same time. But today, the trend has reversed. It’s only about 10 percent who are full time students, a lot of them are full time employees with high positions who are also studying law. Some have families as well. That means that you have less time to learn to make the grades”. he noted.