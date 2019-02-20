Emmanuel Boateng finalizes move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Emmanuel Boateng, Black Stars striker

Levante have confirmed Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng has joined Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang on a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old was signed from Portuguese outfit Moireirense in the summer of 2017 but has struggled for form this season, netting just once in 16 La Liga appearances.

No official fee has been reported by Superdeporte stated earlier this month the forward will move to the Far East in a deal worth €11m, which will be the second highest transfer in Levante’s history following Jefferson Lerma’s €30m move to Bournemouth this summer.

Boateng netted a hat-trick in a memorable 5-4 victory at home to Barcelona last May but has undergone a medical in Madrid to confirm his exit from Spanish football.

The forward made 50 first-team appearances for Levante across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring eight times.