Failure at law school: Working-students syndrome part of the problem – Justice Srem-Sai

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Justice Srem-Sai

A lecturer at the GIMPA law school Justice Srem-Sai has, among other factors, blamed the mass failure at the Ghana School of law on the rising working-students syndrome.

According to him, unlike in the past where only a few law students were working while in school, the situation is on the reverse currently, as many of the students at the school of law are now in full-time employment with high positions at their firm.

He told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Wednesday that the current situation leaves students with less amount of time to read and understand the courses they are expected to pass before becoming lawyers.

“Inasmuch there is a general decline in the program itself, generally the law students will have to answer some of these questions too. Previously, you are in the law school hundred percent, you are not in school and working at the same time. But today, the trend has reversed. It’s only about 10 percent who are full time students, a lot of them are full time employees with high positions who are also studying law. Some have families as well. That means that you have less time to learn to make the grades,” he said.

He also noted law education, in general, must be reviewed.

According to latest results from the school of law, 284 students who took the professional law exams last year are to repeat the entire program because they failed.

Another 177 were referred in various papers.

The students failed mostly in Family law, Evidence and Advocacy.

So far, only 64 students are known to have successfully passed the exams.

The papers included Criminal procedure, Civil procedure, company and commercial practice, law practice mgt., legal accountancy, evidence and interpretation, Conveyancing and drafting.

Last year, the General Legal Counsel came under intense pressure following the leaking of entrance exams it was organizing for potential law graduates for the Ghana School of Law.