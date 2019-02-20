NDC Shooting: Warrior killed deceased – Police

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The shooting happened at the NDC's Ashanti Regional office

It has emerged that Warrior, one of the four suspects named in the NDC shooting incident killed the deceased.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Command in its investigations so far has established that the suspect who is at large with the other three suspects was behind the shooting and killing of the deceased.

“…Warrior actually shot and killed the deceased and injured the other person at the hospital.”

He told host Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM that five other suspects are on the Police radar and being pursued by the Command.

He added, "We’ll put out their names by mid-day.”

Police reports say, alleged members of pro-National Democratic Congress group, the Hawks, are suspected to be behind the attack at the Ashanti Regional NDC office in Kumasi that left one dead and one other injured.

A statement from the police named the suspects as Warrior, Mijinmma, Damos and Abu Taliban.

The shooting is said to have happened when the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the Regional Executive Committee met at the regional office.

So far, police have said men with guns on motorbikes “invaded the premises, shooting indiscriminately.”