CAF Confed Cup: Maxwell Konadu commends Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Maxwell Konadu, Black Stars deputy coach

Black Stars Assistant Coach Maxwell Konadu has commended Asante Kotoko for their impressive performance in the on-going CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors play away to Zambian side Nkana FC in their next group game at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe on Sunday.

The ex-Kotoko coach commended the management team for the team's transformation within a short period which has ensured an impressive performance in the Confederation Cup.

"For me I am happy with what they (Kotoko) have done so far. It is not easy, the team has gone through some series of changes, he told the media.

"Looking at the current crop of players playing now, at the beginning of the season it wasn't them, and even there has been new additions to the team.

Also looking at the change of managers, and when you compare things, they have done well and I must commend management of Kotoko for the level the team is at the moment, he added.