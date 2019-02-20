Home | News | Kotoko ready to make history in Zambia

Kotoko ready to make history in Zambia

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Kotoko TeamKumasi Asante Kotoko

Communication Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku says the team is bent on making history in Zambia by beating Nkana FC at their own backyard.

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Zambia to face Nkana FC in the third round of games in the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Nkana FC are unbeaten at home in CAF inter club competitions since debuting as Rhokanna United in 1976, a run that spans for 43 years.

But Lawyer Duku believes the Porcupine Warriors are capable of breaking the long standing record of their opponents.

"This is the match we have to pick an away point(s). We are aware that it won’t be easy,however looking at where we started from and our improvement match after match, we shall make history," he told Happy FM.

"The boys are determined and ready for the Nkana clash on Sunday . We are going for the victory nothing else," he added.

Burkinabe forward Sogne Yacouba has struggled to score in the competition, leaving fans of the club worried by the striker's form.

However, the Communication Director of the club insists his total performance has been more important for the club.

"Sogne Yacouba is not worried as reported in the media. Even if he is not scoring, he is helping and assisting," he said.

Asante Kotoko lost to Nkana FC 1-0 in 1993 and are looking forward to avenge the defeat this Sunday.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com

