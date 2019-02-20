National Women's League Special Competition date finalized

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: footballghana.com

The National Women's League

The Normalization Committe of Ghana has confirmed date for the kick-off of the special competition after a meeting on Tuesday, 19 February.

The decision was finalized at the Ghana FA secretariat between the Normalization committee and women's football club owners.Following several deliberation at the meeting, the committee and the Normalization committee owners finalized the date for 9th-10th March, 2019 for the commencement of the special tournament.

The club would receive a sum of amount GH¢ 7,500 as participation fee whilst those who will reach the quarter finals would pocket GH¢ 3,000.The semi finalist and the winner to be announced later.