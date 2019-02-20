Total 'Okada' ban impossible – BPS

Business News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has suggested the government use a different approach in clamping down on the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes (Okada) in Ghana rather than just slapping a ban on it.

Although the laws of Ghana frown on 'Okada', the business has gained roots in many parts of the country.

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has given indications that it will soon roll out a nationwide consultative review programme concerning the laws governing the Okada business.

But the Bureau of Public Safety has ruled out the feasibility of complete nationwide enforcement of the law, explaining that motorbikes serve as the only means of transportation in certain parts of rural Ghana.

Speaking to Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on Class91.3FM’s 505 news analysis programme on Tuesday, 19 February 2019, Nana Yaw Akwada, the Executive Director of the Bureau said: “As far as we are concerned, a complete ban or stoppage of the use of motorbikes for commercial activities across the country is not possible, it is not enforceable.”

In his view, “The best way we can look at this is to discriminate it, either between the south and north; or discriminate it such that we can target where motorbike accidents are on the rise, judging by the degree of fatalities or casualties as we record and then deal with it as such.”

“I think that the National Road Safety Commission will have all those data to inform them to enforce this law in a manner that will make us progress and not in a manner that will cause chaos in society,” he added.