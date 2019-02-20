Atta- Mills should have died earlier – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: ghanacrusader.com

The late President John Evans Atta Mills

Koku Anyidoho, Former Director of Communications at the Presidency during the erstwhile Mills administration, has revealed that, the late President John Evans Atta Mills cheated death and defied medical science.

The Former President in 2011, refuted rumours that he was sick and about to die, but he proclaimed that he will live to ensure that the Better Ghana Agenda is achieved.

Koku Anyidoho, recounting the last days of the ex-President on earth, stated that a Professor and a lead Physician at the 37 Military Hospital who attended to the late president disclosed that the former leader should have died earlier than he did, per his poor state of health.

According to the founder of the Atta Mills Institute, “They moved us into a room brought in a clinical psychologist to try and work on us because we were very down. Then the lead physician said, you people know the President was sick, and we said yes. And he said we have done everything possible but he is no more”. Mr. Anyidoho recounted.

Koku added that, he will not forget the last words of the physician - "allow him to go and rest, you people should allow him to go and rest because he defied medical science for eight years. per his medical records, he should have die eight years ago, if he is no more you should allow him to go and rest”.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress further disclosed that, details of the circumstances leading to the death of the former President Mills will be published in a book he co-authored with Prof. Kwabena Ahwoi about the life of the late President

Ahead of the 2012 election, the health of the former President became a major campaign issue which was exploited by the New Patriotic Party. Atta -Mills died on July 24, 2012. He was the first sitting Head of State to die in office in Ghana