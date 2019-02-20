Home | News | Shooting@NDC Office: God has answered Mahama’s 'Boot for Boot' wish - Ken Agyapong

Shooting@NDC Office: God has answered Mahama’s 'Boot for Boot' wish - Ken Agyapong

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ken Agyapong SoepfkMember of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says President John Dramani Mahama’s wish for violent behavior by vigilante groups within his party has been answered by God.

According to him, the killing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) member in Kumasi on Monday was underpinned by former President John Dramani Mahama’s infamous "boot for boot" comment.

“God is not asleep, he has exposed Mahama’s unfortunate 'boot for boot' comment. God has answered his [Mahama’s] wish,” he said.

The outspoken NPP lawmaker in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ strongly condemned the killing of the NDC member.

The shooting incident which occurred on Monday, February 18, around midday left NDC member, Wasihu Idrisu dead according to a Police report.

The Police said the suspect nicknamed “Warrior”, a member of 'the Hawks' attacked the deceased Wasihu Iddrisu, 34, and pulled a pistol from his waist, and shot him 6 times.

We’ll Match NPP Boot For Boot In 2020 - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sounded a word of caution to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) advising them to desist from attacking members of the opposition National Democratic (NDC) else they’d be forced to show their true colours.

According to him, they will match the NPP boot for boot in the 2020 general elections if the NPP continues to intimidate NDC members with hoodlums and vigilante groups.

“We are not going to joke in 2020 and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot,” he said in reaction to the alleged attack on NDC members during the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

John Mahama gave the warning from the Adaklu Constituency where he met with NDC supporters and delegates as part of his campaign tour of the Volta Region.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

Film Screening At Goethe- Institut

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale Rescues Young Musicians

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 3 Places Were Under Surveillance

February 20, 2019

‘I Will Break Every Record’

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George’s Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives

February 20, 2019

Serie C Club Thrown Out… After 20-0 Loss

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Gh¢20,000.00 up for grabs in Betway Fintech Challenge

February 19, 2019

Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

February 19, 2019

Illegal miners destroy 24,000 acres of Upper Wassa Forest Reserve

February 19, 2019

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kumasi Killing

February 19, 2019

Ghanaians descend heavily on Anas following Sannie Daara legal knockout in human rights suit

February 18, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!