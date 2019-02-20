Shooting@NDC Office: God has answered Mahama’s 'Boot for Boot' wish - Ken Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says President John Dramani Mahama’s wish for violent behavior by vigilante groups within his party has been answered by God.

According to him, the killing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) member in Kumasi on Monday was underpinned by former President John Dramani Mahama’s infamous "boot for boot" comment.

“God is not asleep, he has exposed Mahama’s unfortunate 'boot for boot' comment. God has answered his [Mahama’s] wish,” he said.

The outspoken NPP lawmaker in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ strongly condemned the killing of the NDC member.

The shooting incident which occurred on Monday, February 18, around midday left NDC member, Wasihu Idrisu dead according to a Police report.

The Police said the suspect nicknamed “Warrior”, a member of 'the Hawks' attacked the deceased Wasihu Iddrisu, 34, and pulled a pistol from his waist, and shot him 6 times.

We’ll Match NPP Boot For Boot In 2020 - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sounded a word of caution to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) advising them to desist from attacking members of the opposition National Democratic (NDC) else they’d be forced to show their true colours.

According to him, they will match the NPP boot for boot in the 2020 general elections if the NPP continues to intimidate NDC members with hoodlums and vigilante groups.

“We are not going to joke in 2020 and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot,” he said in reaction to the alleged attack on NDC members during the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

John Mahama gave the warning from the Adaklu Constituency where he met with NDC supporters and delegates as part of his campaign tour of the Volta Region.