Majeed Waris dismisses 'egoism' in Black Stars camp

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Majeed Waris has been in fine form at Nantes

Ghana forward Majeed Waris has dispelled notion that egoism and tension is the bane of the Black Stars inability to win trophies.

The West African powerhouse will aim to end their 37-year Afcon drought after booking their place to the 2019 Africa Nations Cup finals which is scheduled to come off in Egypt.

Ghana have made it to the semifinals of the AFCON on six consecutive times since 2008, including two finals where they lost to Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

It is often believed that Ghana falter at the final hurdle because of internal team tension and politics, rather than a lack of talent or determination.

However, Waris, who has yet to appear at an AFCON for Ghana, says it is time for the team to show unity and demonstrate that they can return to the winner’s circle.

“With the national team, there are a lot of rumours, especially regarding these issues,” he told Planet Sport Football Africa. “When I am in camp I only think about winning and leaving."

“If we are winning trophies no one will bring up these issues. It is because we are not winning, once we win no one will speak about division."

He added, “As players, all we need to do is concentrate on winning to bring unity.”

Ghana will complete their 2019 AFCON qualification campaign with a match at home to Kenya in just over a month’s time. The Black Stars have already mathematically secured a berth at the finals in Egypt.