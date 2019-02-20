Home | News | How rogue custom officers at the Port of Mombasa are denying Kenyan taxman billions in taxes and aiding terrorists

How rogue custom officers at the Port of Mombasa are denying Kenyan taxman billions in taxes and aiding terrorists

Dan Soko
  • The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has uncovered yet another vehicle number plates racket at the Mombasa port.
  • Hundreds of imported vehicles have been cleared without the mandatory National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) registration posing security risk and denying the tax man billions in tax revenues.
  • The expose comes just about ten days after the dusitD2 Hotel attack, where a double-registered car was used to ferry terrorists to the business complex.

Barely weeks after a racket of fake car number plates orchestrated by rogue officers was uncovered at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) offices in Nairobi, a ‘bigger’ racket has been unearthed.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has uncovered yet another vehicle number plates racket at the Mombasa port where hundreds of imported vehicles have been cleared without the mandatory National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) registration.

It has come to our attention that the procedure for release of imported motor vehicles has not been implemented by release officers at the port and the CFSs,” Joseph Tonui, an investigations and enforcement manager at KRA, said in a letter to the agency’s port officials on January 25, about ten days after the dusitD2 Hotel attack.

Kenya Revenue Authority

Vehicles imported into the country should automatically be allocated number plates and their details captured by NTSA before they leave the port or container freight stations (CFSs). KRA, however, has since learnt that its employees at CFSs and the Port of Mombasa have been allowing hundreds of vehicles to be released before being registered.

Unregistered cars pose a security threat as was witnessed in the recent terrorist attack at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi, where a double-registered car was used to ferry terrorists to the business complex.

Unregistered vehicles also deny the taxman hundreds of millions of shillings in revenue when they are irregularly diverted into the market without paying taxes.

A car carrier discharging imported motor vehicles at the Port of Mombasa.

It was not clear under what circumstances the vehicles were released.

Some dealers have a habit of clearing their cars from the port without registration to exploit the high demand for the latest number plates on the second-hand vehicles market.

Cars with the latest number plates have the highest appeal and usually command higher prices than older registered cars. A dealer can, therefore, keep unregistered cars for months and register them only when a sale has been confirmed, effectively pocketing the "number plate premium".

Such registration, months after the import date, is however irregular and has put the NTSA and KRA under the spotlight.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

Film Screening At Goethe- Institut

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale Rescues Young Musicians

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 3 Places Were Under Surveillance

February 20, 2019

‘I Will Break Every Record’

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George’s Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives

February 20, 2019

Serie C Club Thrown Out… After 20-0 Loss

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Gh¢20,000.00 up for grabs in Betway Fintech Challenge

February 19, 2019

Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

February 19, 2019

Illegal miners destroy 24,000 acres of Upper Wassa Forest Reserve

February 19, 2019

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kumasi Killing

February 19, 2019

Ghanaians descend heavily on Anas following Sannie Daara legal knockout in human rights suit

February 18, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!