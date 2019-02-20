Home | News | Ghana to have 5G internet according to her Minister of Communication

Ghana to have 5G internet according to her Minister of Communication

Dan Soko
  • Ghana currently enjoys 4G internet services.
  • The Minister for Communications has said that trials will soon start for the introduction of ultra-fast 5G network in the country.
  • The modalities of these trials are being discussed by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and the National Communication Authority (NCA).

Ghana’s Minister for Communications has said that they are about to start trials for introducing the ultra-fast 5G network in the country.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said this is a partnership between Ghana and Nokia.

The minister told B&FT that “we are about to start 5G trials with Nokia, the multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics company, in Ghana.”

Ghana is currently enjoying the 4G network. Vodafone Ghana acquired the latest 4G licence to operate.

But Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said Ghana cannot be left behind in the current wave of technological innovations and advancements.

“It is only a matter of time before connected 5G devices will be on our streets and homes, and we have to look and plan ahead and look at the kind of infrastructure we need to put in place to support this evolution taking place,” she said.

She further stated that the modalities of these trials are being discussed by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and the National Communication Authority (NCA).

“We are still at the very preliminary stages of this issue; and so when we have more information, we will put it before the Ghanaian people. We are having our regulators and technical people look at that space to offer the best training so as to equip our people to also benefit from all these innovations.”

She said her ministry is doing everything possible to ensure that Ghana enjoys a robust digital infrastructure on which all the applications and services the nation needs will ride on.

“We are working with industry to narrow the digital divide; because no matter what you do, if it is concentrated in the urban areas, we are leaving a large chunk of our population behind – and we cannot do that if we want to develop our country holistically. And so, we are encouraging people to think of ICT infrastructure as a utility; just as we provide roads, water, and electricity.”

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

