Defunct UT, Capital Bank staff sacked for failing WASSCE to petition Nana Addo

Defunct UT, Capital Bank staff sacked for failing WASSCE to petition Nana Addo

Dan Soko

The aggrieved staff said the petition is to ensure their reinstatement.

The termination of their contracts was done after an audit of employees of UT and Capital banks exposed issues with the minimum qualification of about 160 staff.

The workers, numbering about 57, according to reports were sacked for not possessing the minimum qualification required.

The workers failed to pass Mathematics and English in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which made GCB to terminate their contracts.

Defunct UT and Capital bank

Their "termination of appointment" letters was issued by the Head of Human Resources, I. Kojo Essel Junior.

In a letter dated, February 12, 2019, it said, "We wish to advise that with immediate effect, your services to the Bank will no longer be required.

"You will be paid an equivalent of one month’s basic salary in lieu of notice in line with section 29 (a) of our Collective Agreement and other benefits you may be entitled to per your contract of employment (less any indebtedness to the Bank).

"You are to hand over any company property that may be in your possession including but not limited to documents, manuals, computer/laptop, mobile phone, ID card, name tag, electronic access card and keys to your line manager/supervisor before your final departure.

"Per a copy of this letter, the Chief Information Officer has been advised to block your access to the Bank’s system and network."

Some of the workers who feel aggrieved said the treatment is inhumane.

Raymond Addae Danquah, spokesperson for the workers in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said they are considering other options to address their grievances.

He said "For me, it is rather unfortunate that this should happen to these colleagues of ours…Somebody has D or E in one of those core subjects, and you used that as a basis to terminate the person’s appointment, trust me this is inhumane. And it is about time GCB reinstates these people before we go further."

"Because we are not giving up on this matter. We are taking it to the extreme. If we have to send a petition to the presidency, or the Finance Ministry we will do that. We don’t even mind going to CHRAJ," he added.

